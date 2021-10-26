PHOENIX — Activists protested outside a wedding where U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was officiating over the weekend, the latest confrontation between demonstrators and the Arizona Democrat who opposes key parts of President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change package.

A video posted to YouTube shows the bride’s mother tearfully pleading with protesters not to disrupt her daughter’s wedding, which was held at an outdoor venue separated by a wall from a public street in Bisbee, Arizona. Several demonstrators yell at the mother until one peacemaker suggests they walk quietly with their signs so the wedding can begin.

At one point, the bride says, “thanks for ruining my wedding, I really appreciate it.”

Among the costumed guests at the wedding were people wearing Native American costumes with a headdress and face paint.

“While the Senator knows the bride and groom, she does not know and did not interact with the wedding guests who wore disrespectful and racist costumes to the ceremony, and she strongly condemns such behavior,” Sinema spokeswoman Hannah Hurley said in an email to the Arizona Daily Star.

Sinema has faced mounting pressure from Democratic activists over her refusal to eliminate the filibuster and her work to scale back a spending package that started at $3.5 trillion. She is often confronted in airports. Earlier this month, protesters followed Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.