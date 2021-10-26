The anti-Biden catchphrase “Let’s Go Brandon” was apparently too big for just one hit record.

In what may be a musical first, two different rap anthems with the same name — “Let’s Go Brandon” — held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots Monday on the iTunes top 10.

“Let’s Go Brandon” by Bryson Gray featuring Tyson James and Chandler Crump topped the charts, one spot ahead of “Lets Go Brandon” without the apostrophe by Loza Alexander, pushing British superstar Adele’s “Easy On Me” to third place.

What’s more, Mr. Alexander’s “Lets Go Brandon (Extended Version)” was No. 16.

The songs were inspired by an NBC sports correspondent who said on the air on Oct. 2 that a NASCAR crowd chanting “F—- Joe Biden” was actually saying “Let’s go, Brandon” in a show of support for winning Talladega Superspeedway driver Brandon Brown.

The comment quickly became a viral meme and G-rated euphemism for opposition to President Biden.

Mr. Gray said his version rose to the top even though YouTube banned it Oct. 21 for “medical misinformation,” which may refer to his lyrics about the COVID-19 pandemic, including, “Pandemic ain’t real, they just planned it” and “Biden said the jab stop the spread, it was lies.”

The Christian rapper swung back on Instagram with a post saying: “I want to thank YouTube for banning my ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ song. All y’all did was piss a bunch of people off and made more people go listen to it. Let’s Go YouTube. Commies.”

YouTube has deleted conservative artist @RealBrysonGray‘s newest song “Let’s Go Brandon” for ‘medical misinformation.’https://t.co/G7CvDeByAN — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 25, 2021

