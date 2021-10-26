OPINION:

Democrats must be so indebted to Terry McAuliffe that they’re willing to do anything to ensure he beats Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s gubernatorial race next week.

Lie, cheat and steal, as carpetbaggers do.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lived in the nation’s capital long enough to graduate from majority Black Howard University (1982-86), blurred the lines between church and state in the Virginia race.

In a video that gives the appearance of the vice president merely advocating for generic voter turnout, Ms. Harris, a Democrat, is actually endorsing Mr. McAuliffe.

“I believe that my friend, Terry McAuliffe, is the leader Virginia needs at this moment,” she says.

The video was sent to some 300 Black churches in Virginia and is part of the so-called Souls to the Polls movement, wherein Blacks are encouraged to attend Sunday services followed by voting and vote-related discussions — perfect timing for Ms. Harris’ video.

Said constitutional law and legal theorist Jonathan Turley to the Washington Examiner, such politicking “has been unlawful for decades.

Citing Section 501(c)3 of the IRS tax code, he continued: “The IRS makes clear that such violations will not be tolerated. The agency warns that tax-exempt groups ‘are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.’”

That former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder rapped Ms. Harris on the knuckles is not surprising.

A lifelong Virginian who left only to serve in the military and attend Howard University Law School, he knows Ms. Harris stepped out of legal bounds when she urged Black houses of worship to support (i.e., vote for) her Democratic “friend” Terry McAuliffe for governor.

Mr. Wilder knows not only because he knows the law, but also because he knows the games carpetbaggers and other Democrats have been playing upon generation after generation of Black Americans.

“Well, it’s very good for her to do that, causing these churches to lose their tax-exempt status,” Mr. Wilder said. “If this is legal, then it’s surprising to me.”

For his part, Mr. Wilder also took Gov. Ralph Northam and Mr. McAuliffe to the woodshed for not committing the state government to fund its historically Black colleges and universities.

Mr. Youngkin recently announced that he proposes spending $100 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the state’s HBCUs.

It’ll be interesting to see if Mr. Northam or Mr. McAuliffe sing a new tune before it’s time to give their final pitches to the Virginia electorate.

Don’t hold your breath, but don’t inhale too deeply if Mr. Auliffe addresses the issue. Recall that he backtracked on parents having their say regarding teaching and learning.

Lie, cheat and steal. That’s the carpetbagger way.

• Deborah Simmons

