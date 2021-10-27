Homeland Security has expanded its list of locations off-limits for enforcement to include anywhere near graveyards, community organization offices and any area where children “gather” — effectively blocking officers from making arrests across many urban areas.

The new rules issued Wednesday are designed to give illegal immigrants and others associated with them access to essential services without having to fear arrest, said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“This principle is fundamental,” Mr. Mayorkas said in a memo. “We can accomplish our enforcement mission without denying or limiting individuals’ access to needed medical care, children access to their schools, the displaced access to food and shelter, people of faith access to their places of worship, and more.”

The rules bind both U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which makes arrests in the interior of the country, and the Border Patrol, which works along the nation’s boundaries.

ICE has always had a “sensitive locations” policy that put churches, hospitals and schools off-limits for arrests, but the new policy turns that into “protected areas,” and adds massive new sanctuaries to the map where agents and officers are told to stay out when they’re doing immigration enforcement.

Among the new locations are any place children “gather,” with exampled such as playgrounds, day care facilities or school bus stops. Any social services location is also on the no-go list.

Mr. Mayorkas said even having ICE employees go near those locations “can have the same restraining impact” on someone trying to access a service, so officers need to avoid the area around a playground or school bus stop, not just the specific location itself.

He admitted there was no “bright-line definition” of what near means, and said it will be an “exercise of judgment.”

“Our obligation to refrain, to the fullest extent possible, from conducting a law enforcement action in or near a protected area thus applies at all times and is not limited by hours or days of operation,” Mr. Mayorkas wrote.

Mr. Mayorkas said the new rules aren’t an absolute ban, but barring the most severe cases any agent or officer who wants to make an arrest, serve documents or conduct surveillance must get prior approval before entering the no-go zone.

ICE employees said the new rules left few areas in cities that would not qualify as “near” one of the no-go locations, leaving them little room to maneuver.

“It might have been easier for the Biden administration to list locations where immigration enforcement is actually allowed,” said Jon Feere, former chief of staff at ICE. “This is just the latest example of the Biden administration’s effort to dramatically curtail immigration enforcement by any means necessary.”

Immigrant-rights advocates, on the other hand, have long demanded an expanded list of off-limits locations, arguing the presence of ICE scares people in the immigrant community, both here legally and illegally.

Wendy Cervantes, director of immigration at the Center for Law and Social Policy, said she hears stories of immigration officers waiting for parents to drop off children at school “sometimes forcing children to witness their parents’ arrest at the start of a school day.”

Her organization said the locations surrounding children are particularly important in addressing “the chilling effect” immigrant parents feel in taking their kids to places.

But Mr. Feere said the Biden administration has already severely narrowed the list of targets for ICE enforcement to national security threats and the most serious of criminals, as well as recent border crossers.

The criminal targets that ICE is going after in communities have usually been released by a local jurisdiction under a sanctuary policy, and now officers will face an even tougher time in trying to track criminals, said Mr. Feere, who is now director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies.

“I’m not sure they understand how law enforcement works, but prior to an arrest officers have to make observations. They have to be near a location where they plan to make an arrest. This policy would seem to prohibit even basic surveillance,” he said.

Mr. Mayorkas‘ policy is effective immediately.

He said his list of protected areas isn’t exclusive, but gave an extensive list of examples that included schools, day cares and colleges; COVID-19 vaccination centers; religious locations; social services locations, including ones run by private groups; emergency relief locations; funerals; parades; and the places where children gather.

For that latter category, he said it at least includes “a playground, recreation center, childcare center, before- or after-school care center, foster care facility, group home for children, or school bus stop.”

In addition to that list, the Biden administration earlier this year ruled courthouses and their surrounding areas off-limits.

ICE officers had defended the use of courthouses, arguing they were known safe locations where people had already gone through security so the danger of a violent encounter with an armed target was dramatically lower.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.