The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee told leaders of the nation’s intelligence agencies on Wednesday they are undermining national security by focusing on “left-wing dogma” such as seminars on the dangers of white supremacy and climate change.

At a hearing on diversity in the intelligence community, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California criticized recent administration actions such as the release of the national intelligence estimate on global warming, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley defending instruction on critical race theory and “white rage” at the West Point Military Academy, and the State Department touting “international pronoun day.”

Those subjects “are the proper jurisdiction of faculty lounge Marxists, not our national security agencies,” he said.

“The politicization of our national security apparatus is utterly destructive,” Mr. Nunes said. “It has severely eroded trust and institutions that have long received bipartisan support. The international threat matrix does not take time out as our national security agencies become enthralled by critical race theory and pronoun etiquette.”

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in her opening statement that promoting diversity is “a responsibility we carry as public servants” and “fundamental to our national security.”

“Ensuring that we have an IC workforce made up of people who think differently, see problems differently and overcome challenges differently, is a prerequisite to our success,” she said.

Mr. Nunes said the intelligence community’s focus is all wrong.

“Unfortunately, we can’t counter a hypersonic missile launch [by China] with better pronoun usage,” he said. “And a deeper understanding of white rage won’t rescue Americans stranded in Afghanistan.”

