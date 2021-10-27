The Marine veteran from Arizona who foiled a robbery attempt accepted an award from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office while dressed in the finest Trumpian garb.

James Kilcer wore a blue “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt as he accepted the Citizen’s Valor Award on Tuesday from Sheriff Leon Wilmot.

He was also wearing the iconic red “Make America Great Again” cap for the ceremony.

While the red cap has years of pedigree, the phrase “let’s go Brandon” has become a recent addition to conservative vocabulary.

A profane chant against President Biden involving the F-word began breaking out at sports events, and, after a NASCAR race interviewing winner Brandon Brown, an NBC reporter tried to say the crowd was chanting “let’s go Brandon.”

Conservatives saw that patent live-on-air falsehood as typifying the mainstream media’s liberal bias, literal denial that people could be deriding Joe Biden in obscene terms.

That made the slogan take off on social media among conservatives and red-state residents.

In the Oct. 20 incident, according to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Kilcer walked into a Chevron station during the 4 a.m. hour to see an armed robbery in progress, involving three suspects and a handgun.

“As the armed suspect walked by Mr. Kilcer while pointing the weapon at the cashier, Kilcer reacted without hesitation, quickly disarming the suspect and taking him to the ground. He was able to immediately gain control of the gun and detain the suspect until Deputies arrived,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

