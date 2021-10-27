PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — A man is dead after driving a vehicle over the western rim of the Grand Canyon in an apparent suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Details were sketchy and the name, age and hometown of the man wasn’t immediately available.

The incident “involved a male and was the only person in the vehicle and appeared to be intentional,” said Lea Cooper, director of marketing for Grand Canyon Resort Corporation. “This is still an active investigation and we will provide updates as they become available.”

Grand Canyon West is home to the Hualapai Tribe and the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge with a glass walkway at Eagle Point near the Colorado River.

“The Hualapai people consider the canyon a place of sacred beauty and healing, and we are devastated by this tragedy,” Ruby Steele, interim CEO for the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and a tribal member.

Officials with Grand Canyon West said they are fully cooperating with authorities on an investigation of the incident and recovery of the body and vehicle.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.