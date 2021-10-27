Sen. Ted Cruz is planning to question Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday about President Biden’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Texas Republican announced his plan in a video uploaded an hour before the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Justice Department.

“Garland needs to answer if Biden’s COVID mandates are hurting communities suffering from crime and why first responders — why the heroes of our communities — are the victims of Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate,” Mr. Cruz said.

Under Mr. Biden’s proposal, federal workers and companies with more than 100 employees must be vaccinated or get tested regularly for the coronavirus.

Mr. Cruz said in the video that nearly one-third of Chicago’s police department could be dismissed if they do not get vaccinated.

