China‘s recent test of a major hypersonic weapon system is “very close” to a “Sputnik moment” in the standoff between the U.S. and its chief global rival, America’s top general said in an interview that aired Wednesday, highlighting deep concern inside the Pentagon over Beijing’s growing military capabilities.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television‘s “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” program, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley confirmed reports that China over the summer conducted a landmark test of its hypersonic capabilities. Gen. Milley did not discuss details of the tests but did not dispute reports that China launched into space a maneuverable, hypersonic weapon able to carry a nuclear payload.

The Financial Times first reported details of the test earlier this month.

Rather than downplay the event, Gen. Milley conceded it was an important moment.

“What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system, and it is very concerning. I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment but I think it’s very close to that,” he said, referring to the Soviet Union’s historic 1957 satellite launch that sparked a space race between Moscow and Washington.

“It’s a very significant technological event that occurred, or test that occurred, by the Chinese, and it has all of our attention,” Gen. Milley continued. “But that’s just one weapons system. The Chinese military capabilities are much greater than that. They’re expanding rapidly in space, cyber, and then in the traditional domains of land, sea and air. And they have gone from a peasant-based infantry army … to a very capable military that covers all of the domains and has global ambitions. So, China is very significant on our horizon.”

While Gen. Milley and other Pentagon leaders keep a close eye on Chinese capabilities, it’s unclear whether military leadership was aware that China possessed the level of hypersonic capabilities on display in the most recent tests.

Over the past several years, the U.S. has invested heavily in hypersonic weapons, which are able to travel at least five times the speed of sound. The Defense Department also is focusing on defense systems capable of defeating hypersonic weapons.

