Former President Donald Trump teased a potential campaign appearance in Virginia, amid a tied governor’s race less than a week from Election Day.

Mr. Trump said on Wednesday that he would be seeing Virginians “soon,” fueling speculation about a possible last-minute stump for Republican Glenn Youngkin.

“Chanting ‘We love Trump!’ in Arlington, Va. Thank you, Arlington. See you soon!,” Mr. Trump said in a statement through his political action committee, Save America.

PAC spokesman Taylor Budowich said details would be released on the visit “when appropriate.”

“Virginia loves President Donald J. Trump and his MAGA movement will be delivering a major victory to Trump-endorsed businessman Glenn Youngkin,” Mr. Budowich tweeted. “President Trump looks forward to being back in Virginia!”

The Youngkin campaign did not provide an on-the-record statement about the potential appearance by the former president. Mr. Youngkin has walked a careful line in his campaign, accepting Mr. Trump’s endorsement of his candidacy while also rejecting a total embrace of the former president.

Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, and anti-Trump groups quickly seized on the former president’s statement.

“With just six days left in this race, Donald Trump is coming to Virginia to campaign for fellow extremist Glenn Youngkin,” a McAuliffe fundraising campaign email read. “This could give Youngkin the boost he needs and we can’t afford to not respond. We need an unprecedented grassroots response to reject Trumpism and Glenn Youngkin.”

During a Tuesday rally for Mr. McAuliffe in northern Virginia, President Biden accused Mr. Youngkin of trying to hide his support for Mr. Trump, mocking the former president’s absence in a state he lost by a 10-point margin in 2020.

“Youngkin won’t allow Donald Trump to campaign for him in the state,” Mr. Biden said in Arlington. “What’s he trying to hide? Is there a problem with Trump being here? Is he embarrassed?”

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee run by anti-Trump Republicans, said Mr. Trump was too scared to campaign in Virginia.

“Donald Trump is too big of a coward to come to Virginia and campaign with Glenn Youngkin,” a statement by the group said.

Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, added that Mr. Trump is “too politically impotent” and “limp” to come to Virginia.

“He doesn’t have the juice,” Mr. Wilson tweeted. “Maybe he can’t even afford it. First, Ron DeSantis cucked Trump, now Glenn Youngkin follows. Again, in their time of mourning, please don’t tag MAGA folks with this tweet.”

With early voting underway, the race between Mr. McAuliffe and Mr. Youngkin is in a deadlock.

A poll from Emerson College/Nexstar media had Mr. Youngkin and Mr. McAuliffe tied at 48% each.

The poll, conducted Oct. 22-23, surveyed 875 likely Virginia voters and carried an error margin of +/-3.2%.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.