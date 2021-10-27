New guidance at the University of Pittsburgh calls on professors to use more inclusive language, saying “humankind” can substitute “mankind” and “first-year student” may be preferable to “freshman.”

Other examples include “colleagues” and “guests” instead of “ladies and gentlemen” and “administrator” instead of “secretary/clerk.”

The guidance also urges teachers to avoid societal examples that assume all people in a certain profession are men.

“Teachers can and should honor the breadth of experience and potential in students’ lives by discussing women, gender non-conforming, and LGBT- identified people. For example, avoid giving examples that assume that all doctors are men,” the post by several lecturers and professors says.

And it says it is important to pronounce students’ names correctly and use the pronouns that students prefer.

“The first day of class can be stressful for both teachers and students. Rather than beginning class by calling roll and potentially addressing a student by a name or pronoun that they do not use, here are some strategies for being inclusive on the first day: 1) Ask students to introduce themselves or 2) Ask students to write down names and pronouns,” the article says.

One student, Aidan Segal, told Fox News he doesn’t see the need for the recommendations.

“It’s not necessary, but the university prostrates and virtue signals any chance they get if the optics are good enough,” Mr. Segal said. “I’ll just continue rolling my eyes until I get my diploma.”

One of the authors, Scott F. Kiesling, used the publicity to get the word out.

“So aparently F*x news has found our helpful non-sexist guidelines at Pitt, on which I have my name (proudly) displayed,” he tweeted. “I’m not sure how this is news, but here are the Pitt guidelines if anyone wants to read them (not linking to the ‘news’ story).”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.