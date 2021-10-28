Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a sex crime, according to a criminal complaint posted online.

According to the complaint from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, forcibly touched a woman at the governor’s official residence in Albany around 4 p.m. Dec. 7.

The complaint was posted online by New York City TV station WNBC-4, which first reported the charges.

Those papers have the name of the accuser redacted.

“At the aforesaid date, time, and location the defendant Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim [redacted] and into her intimate body part. Specifically, the victims (sic) left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires,” the complaint reads.

The charge is a misdemeanor, but classified as a “sex crime” nevertheless, Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, told WNBC.

The charging document cites the officer’s personal investigation, text messages from Mr. Cuomo’s phone, cell phone records and testimony given to the state attorney general’s office.

That investigation by the Letitia James’ office confirmed at least some of the numerous complaints lodged against Mr. Cuomo.

Mr. Cuomo has denied intentionally harassing anyone.

