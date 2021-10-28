Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 4 of the World Series Saturday in Atlanta, according to Braves chief executive Terry McGuirk.

McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump called Major League Baseball and asked to attend.

“We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes,” McGuirk said.

Trump will be given his own suite at Truist Park and won’t be sitting with MLB or club personnel, McGuirk said.

“We are apolitical,’’ McGuirk said. “We’re open to anyone coming. It’s great that he wants to come to our game.’’

Trump is attending despite telling his supporters in April to “boycott baseball” after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to the new election laws passed by Georgia’s Republican-led Legislature. Manfred is also expected to attend Game 4.

The last World Series game Trump attended was Game 5 of the 2019 Fall Classic in Washington, D.C., between the Nationals and the Houston Astros. He was booed when he appeared on the Jumbotron.

His last appearance at a sporting event in Georgia was in 2018 at the college football title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He was greeted with both cheers and boos when he took the field.

