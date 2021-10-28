The economy slowed to 2% growth in the third quarter, marking a sharp slowdown as the delta variant of the coronavirus and supply chain shortages curtailed growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

It was the weakest quarterly growth since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. The economy grew by more than 6% in each of the previous two quarters.

The report was released just as President Biden was announcing a $1.75 trillion framework on his spending priorities, after protracted negotiations with congressional Democrats. It includes major tax increases.

Many economists expect the economy to pick up through the end of the year as COVID-19 cases continue to fall.

But the report came as rising prices, especially for gasoline, food, rent and other staples, are imposing a burden on American consumers and eroding the benefits of higher wages.

Inflation has emerged as a threat to the economic recovery and a key concern for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to start withdrawing the emergency aid that it provided to the economy after the recession struck last year.

Consumer spending in the July-to-September period slowed to an annual rate of 1.6%, plunging from a rate of 12% in the second quarter.

Conservatives blamed the Biden administration’s policies for the slowdown. Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, said Democrats’ “tax-and-spend policies are fueling inflation and supply chain disruptions that are bringing back memories of the Jimmy Carter era.”

“Incredibly, the Democrats want to double down on these errors by passing a pair of spending bills that will cost trillions of dollars,” Mr. Ortiz said in a statement. “Once the administration’s vaccine mandate takes effect, growth will slow even more, as America’s record national worker shortage grows worse.”

