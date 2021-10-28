The Senate on Thursday approved Biden nominee Elizabeth Prelogar to serve as Solicitor General.



After the 53-36 vote, the appellate attorney is now the second woman to permanently hold the position as the federal government’s top attorney at the Supreme Court. Justice Elena Kagan — whom Ms. Prelogar clerked for — was the first woman to hold the position, from 2009 to 2010, in the Obama administration.



Ms. Prelogar has been serving as the Justice Department’s fourth-ranked lawyer in an acting capacity since January, during which time she has argued two cases before the high court.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Ms. Prelogar also clerked for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and then-attorney Merrick Garland, who is now the U.S. attorney general.

She served as an assistant to the solicitor general from 2014 to 2019 and was tapped to assist then-special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.