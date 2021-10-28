NEWS AND OPINION:

A round of applause, please, for the indefatigable Glenn Youngkin. The Republican contender for Virginia governor is now in his final campaign push which has included a 10-day, 50-stop tour of the commonwealth in the last week which could sway a very close race.

Mr. Youngkin, however, also may have some hidden support which could be very helpful indeed.

Allan Ryskind — former owner and editor of Human Events and a current Washington Times columnist — has detected a subtle influence which could spell victory on Tuesday for Mr. Youngkin on Tuesday after the polls close.

Mr. Ryskind points out that the Cook Political Report has already declared the race between Mr. Youngkin and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, to be a draw. Then there’s this.

The Washington Post has been writing “splendid — yes, really splendid things” about Mr. Youngkin, the columnist tells Inside the Beltway. This unusual media quirk could influence the race, even at this late stage, he says.

“Youngkin may win for a surprising reason. The Washington Post, customarily the scourge of Republicans, has already endorsed McAuliffe, but has hardly laid a glove on his GOP foe,” Mr. Ryskind wrote in an essay for NewsMax.com.

“The Post published an extensive article on Youngkin in its Oct. 10 issue. But what emerged, somewhat stunningly from a publication backing McAuliffe, is the very positive portrait of Youngkin about his family, his business acumen, his character, indeed, almost everything about his life. Many would be tempted to vote for him based on his resume alone,” Mr. Ryskind pointed out.

“Why has the Post not done what one assumes it would: go hard after the Republican challenger and fail to toss a few grenades at McAuliffe? Speculation is that the Post thinks Youngkin might win and may have to deal with him after Nov. 2,” he said.

“Will Youngkin win? It’s far from clear. The in-crowd says the enthusiasm is with the GOP,” he concluded.

McAULIFFE’S TRUMP PHOBIA

Meanwhile, here’s a fundraising pitch of note attributed to former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe now making the email rounds.

“Glenn Youngkin and I are tied. It’s not just one or two fluke polls — top-rated pollsters have consistently shown a dead heat in this must-win race for Democrats,” Mr. McAuliffe said in the campaign notice, citing three polls released this week from Suffolk University, Emerson College and Monmouth University.

“Republicans are fired up to elect their guy because they know it’s the only way Donald Trump will be able to launch his 2024 comeback. Trump knows it too — that’s why he announced yesterday he’s coming to Virginia to give his handpicked candidate Glenn Youngkin a boost before Election Day. With just five days left in this race, this is looking like it will all come down to voter turnout,” the governor warned.

Which could very well be true.

TRUMP WON THIS ONE

Former President Donald Trump did ace President Biden on one current popularity list, compiled Thursday by Google Trends. There are people out there who still want to be Mr. Trump on Halloween.

He ranks 294th on a very lengthy “Frightgeist” list of costume choices among Americans, compiled by Google and based on the number of searches each disguise inspired. It is a lengthy list, numbering 794 costumes in all; Mr. Trump was between Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” at 293, and a cheetah at 295.

Mr. Biden did not make the list at all, which could be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on one’s political leanings.

Meanwhile, the most searches for Trump costume availability came from Marquette, Mich., Oklahoma City, Los Angeles; Norfolk, Portsmouth and Newport News, Va.; and Missoula, Montana, according to Google.

RON’S REMINDER

Things seem a little brighter in the Sunshine State.

“As a result of Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership and our data-driven approach free of mandates, the State of Florida has one of the lowest COVID-19 daily average case rates in the last seven days per 100,000 residents in the United States,” says a new notice from the governor’s office.

“Without mandates or lockdowns, COVID-19 cases in Florida have decreased 90% since August. In addition to cases, hospitalizations have plummeted in our state. This has been accomplished by making monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccines widely available throughout our state while protecting Floridians from government overreach,” Mr. DeSantis said in a statement.

“We are proud to have stood firm in protecting liberty throughout the pandemic. Governor DeSantis’ approach was guided by science, data, and pragmatism, not fear and alarmist narratives,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, also in a statement.

The state’s standing is based on data from state and local health agencies; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and the U.S. Census Bureau.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 24% of U.S. adults say they are “very happy” with their job; 31% of Republicans, 21% independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 36% overall say they are “happy” with their job; 38% of Republicans, 35% independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 28% overall are neither happy nor unhappy with their job; 22% of Republicans, 30% independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 9% overall are “unhappy” with their job; 6% of Republicans, 10% independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 4% overall are “very unhappy” with their job; 2% of Republicans, 5% independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 24-26.

