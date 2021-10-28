HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Disciplinary action has been taken at a high school in eastern Kentucky for homecoming activities that included male students giving lap dances to staff and girls dressing like Hooters waitresses.

Hazard High School said in a Facebook post that a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day” were held Tuesday. News outlets report that photos posted on the athletics department’s page, which have since been taken down, showed scantily clad students dancing on school employees.

Other photos showed female students in Hooters shirts pretending to carry beer, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The Courier Journal reported that the pictures also depicted people appearing to paddle each other.

Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who’s also the mayor of Hazard, was seen in the photos smiling during the lap dances. He did not respond to requests for comment from the news outlets.

Superintendent Sondra Combs did not disclose specifics about the disciplinary action, calling it a “personnel matter.”

“We strive to foster creativity in our students, but unfortunately, this time it was carried too far,” she said in a statement.

A committee will be formed to review student-led activities and staff will undergo further training on school policies, according to Combs.

She also said a student dress code will be enforced at future events, according to the Herald-Leader, and students and staff will be given social media training.

