The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman disputed a report Thursday that suggested he was pondering a run for New York state’s attorney general.

“That was total bulls—,” Rep. Sean P. Maloney told The Washington Times. “I’m 100% committed to holding the majority [in the U.S. House] because that’s what the American people need.”

Mr. Maloney’s name was floated in City & State NY as a possible contender for the state post if, as has been reported will happen, New York Attorney General Letitia James runs for governor in 2022.

He previously had mounted a campaign for the attorney-general’s office in 2018 but lost to Ms. James in the primary.

Republicans saw the report as an indication that the leader of the House Democrats’ campaign arm is in troubled political waters, amid speculation his party may lose the lower chamber in 2022 under his tutelage.

“Democrats’ House majority is doomed and even DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney is trying to find a way off the sinking ship,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Camille Gallo said.

House Democrats, who hold a slim majority, are facing a slew of retirements by veteran lawmakers or members seeking another office, including Reps. John Yarmuth of Kentucky, Ron Kind of Wisconsin, Karen Bass of California and Tim Ryan of Ohio.

Rep. Anthony Brown, Maryland Democrat, is the latest lawmaker to announce he will not seek reelection next year.

As of Tuesday, the number of House Democratic incumbents not seeking reelection is 13 as opposed to 9 Republicans who are either retiring or seeking another office.

