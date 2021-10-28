A trio of TikTok influencers has posted a viral Halloween dance challenge featuring the hit song that debuted in the 2020 Adam Sandler horror spoof “Hubie Halloween.”

TikTok performers Slavik, Bdash and Aubrey wear black robes, leather jackets and “Scream” masks as they dance to the song “Happy Halloween” around a bucket of candy in their 35-second video. In their #HalloweenChallenge, they encourage other TikTok users to copy their moves in videos of their own.

“Get your costumes ready and get on the Halloween dance challenge,” Slavik wrote in his post of the video, which has drawn more than 71,800 views.

“Happy Halloween” was recorded by Dbone and the Remains, a Halloween-themed, dance-pop band based in Los Angeles. The band’s co-founders said they already have tried copying the TikTok dance moves.

“They’re definitely professionals,” lead singer Derek “DBone” Reckley said of the performers. “There’s one move where they do this wave with their legs and their hands, and you’re not getting it if you don’t have rhythm. But it looks very good on video and creates a really trippy effect.”

“I’m pretty new to TikTok and I’ve only seen a couple videos of these guys, but they’re so good. I love the video and it makes me want to move,” said Sandy Chila, the producer and drummer.

Mr. Reckley, 39, said he and Mr. Chila co-wrote the song in an effort to create “modern Halloween dance music” that “mixed 1960s ‘Monster Mash’ with 1980s ‘Thriller’ dance moves.”

The Halloween & Costume Association, the nonprofit trade association that represents Halloween retailers, said in a statement that the song became popular after the debut of Mr. Sandler’s film on Netflix and “is quickly becoming the anthem for the upcoming Halloweekend.”

