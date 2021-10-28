Conservative radio host Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and close ally of former President Donald Trump, says his radio program has gone into “best of” mode while he fights a COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed by the show’s parent company.

Mr. Bongino, whose show is syndicated by Cumulus’ Westwood One, addressed why he was off-air in his latest podcast.

“They didn’t consult with us content providers. I strongly object to the mandate,” he said. “The fight with them is having a real impact. Behind the scenes, it’s getting a little ugly here. I wasn’t on the radio today. I don’t know what they did, played the ‘best of’ or whatever. You don’t treat people this way. You don’t let people go because they insist their body is theirs.”

Mr. Bongino also said he heard from a former employee whose request for a religious exemption was denied.

The Washington Times has sent emails seeking comment from Cumulus and Westwood One.

The flare-up over “The Dan Bongino Show” is among a raft of fights over COVID-19 requirements at companies across America.

Some companies and universities say they’ve been able to lift vaccination rates without mandates, though the Biden administration is drafting regulations that require employers with 100 or more workers to mandate a vaccine or weekly coronavirus testing.

White House officials on Wednesday said the regulation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, announced Sept. 9, should be issued “soon.”

