President Biden‘s motorcade got into a “minor accident” Friday while leaving his meeting with the Pope at the Vatican, the White House said.

The accident occurred while the motorcade was departing the Vatican and headed to Quirinale Palace, where Mr. Biden met with Italian leaders, including President Sergio Mattarella.

No serious injuries were sustained, but out of an abundance of caution, passengers were evaluated by U.S. medical personnel, according to the White House. The president’s armored limousine, known as “the Beast,” was not involved.

It’s not the first time that Mr. Biden‘s motorcade has been involved in an accident. In December, then-President-elect Biden‘s motorcade was involved in a minor accident in Delaware. A Delaware state trooper sustained minor injuries.

