Former President Donald Trump celebrated the news Friday that GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t be seeking re-election.

“2 down, 8 to go!” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Mr. Kinzinger, a vocal Trump critic who voted to impeach Mr. Trump, announced in a video posted on social media that he was forgoing a re-election campaign. He said he wanted to instead focus his time on forging a more respectful and less polarized politics.

The Illinois Republican is one of the ten GOP lawmakers that voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump has since attacked them and rallied behind GOP candidates challenging some of them in primaries next year.

The former president also celebrated earlier this year when Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio was the first of the “impeachment 10” to announce they would not seek another term.

Mr. Trump also has been fixated on ousting Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of the most prominent of the House Republicans who voted for impeachment.

Mr. Kinzinger’s office was sent a request for comment.

