Prosecutors have dropped their case against two pro-life students arrested last year for chalking “Black Preborn Lives Matter” on the sidewalk in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in the District of Columbia.

The day before a scheduled hearing this month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia told the students, Warner DePriest and Erica Caporaletti, it would not be pursuing misdemeanor charges of defacing public property, their attorney said Friday.

“I don’t think the case should have ever been filed; I don’t think this comes anywhere close to a violation of the law. I suspect someone in the Attorney General’s office reviewed it and wanted to make it go away as quickly as possible,” Dennis Boyle told The Washington Times.

After the two students disputed the citations for their August 2020 arrest and refused to pay them, Mr. Boyle said prosecutors spent the better part of the ensuing 14 months rescheduling the hearing before “quietly dismissing” the case without bringing it to court.

He said the District had no other options since chalk does not constitute defacement and sidewalks do not qualify as public property under the law, or else third graders would be “arrested for defacing government property when they chalk hopscotch on the sidewalk.”

“They were chalking on the sidewalk. As a matter of law, it’s not defacing and it’s not something that can be defaced,” the attorney said.

Spokesmen for the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment Friday.

An official with the D.C. Superior Court who did not wish to be quoted confirmed that no record exists of the two students in its search engine, meaning insufficient evidence existed to bring charges.

Mr. DePriest, of southeast D.C., and Ms. Caporaletti of Highland, Md., were arrested and cited after refusing a request from police officers to stop chalking the sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood facility on the 1200 block of Fourth Street Northeast.

Affiliated with Students for Life of America, Mr. DePriest was a 29-year old graduate student and Ms. Caporaletti was a 22-year old undergraduate student at the time of the arrests.

Kristi Hamrick, chief media strategist for the pro-life organization, said the group’s students hadn’t done anything worse than the Black Lives Matter protesters who painted “Defund the Police” on 16th Street Northwest near the White House two months earlier.

“We did not deface anything. Chalking a public sidewalk is not defacing it. Otherwise, every child in the District of Columbia would be charged,” Ms. Hamrick said Friday.

Mr. DePriest told The Washington Times that the arrest had not interrupted his visits every Saturday to the clinic, where he and other activists try to dissuade women from entering to have abortions.

He added that he prayed outside the clinic both before and after his arrest.

“I’ve never stopped trying to share a message of hope to women, letting them know that there are people ready to help them choose life for their babies. My resolve today is the same as it was then,” Mr. DePriest said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.