What a difference a year makes on the border.

In August 2020, the Trump administration managed something stunning. Border Patrol agents caught more than 47,000 illegal immigrants in August 2020, and just 10 of them were immediately released into the interior.

This August, under President Biden, the Border Patrol made more than 195,000 arrests and released 43,941 people — an increase of more than 430,000%.

Security experts say that’s the difference between a secure border and the unprecedented migrant surge the country is now seeing.

“If you tell the migrant they’re not going to be released, they’re not going to come. If a migrant knows they will not be released into the United States awaiting their immigration process, they will not come,” said Mark Morgan, who served as acting head of Customs and Border Protection in the Trump administration.

Last week marked the end of the fiscal year, and while final statistics haven’t been released, 2021 is flirting with the all-time record for most border arrests, most border deaths and most drugs seized.

Things were running fairly normally at the start of the fiscal year in October 2020, but went south quickly in the new year, just as the Biden administration took office.

The Washington Times compared two months under former President Donald Trump — one pre-pandemic and the other in the middle of things — to a month under Mr. Biden, August, which is the most recent data available, in order to see what happened to those caught jumping the border.

What stood out most was what border experts call the consequence delivery system. When people were detained or ousted, relatively few were coming. When people were being caught and released, more made the attempt.

* In January 2020, before the pandemic struck, Border Patrol agents made 29,204 arrests. Of those, 86% were returned, put into speedy deportation or subjected to one of the Trump team’s administrative fixes to block bogus asylum claims, such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy or the cooperative agreements struck with Central American nations.

About 12% were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a “Notice to Appear,” which is for a future immigration court date. Just 75 migrants — less than 0.5% — were caught and released at the border.

* In August 2020, after the pandemic struck, agents made 47,282 arrests. Of those, more than 90% were immediately expelled under what’s known as Title 42, an emergency health order shutting the border to unauthorized migration.

Another 6.6% of arrestees were put in speedy deportations or removals, and just 10 people — effectively a rate of 0% — were caught and released at the border.

* In August 2021, under Mr. Biden, agents made 195,558 apprehensions — more than 2 1/2 times the other two months combined.

About 47% were expelled under Title 42 powers, and about 7% were put in speedy deportation.

But 23% were caught and released at the border, and 15% more were caught and turned over to ICE with a future court date.

Most of those were held about 25 days then released, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

The Biden administration insists the issue isn’t what’s happening here, but rather what’s happening elsewhere. The problem — and the solution — lies in the “push” factors, helping build up living conditions in other countries to discourage people from leaving, the White House says.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week said he’s counting on an easing of the pandemic to help.

“That would mean a regaining of footing, regionally, and therefore, hopefully a diminution in the numbers that are seeking to migrate irregularly because the level of desperation would not compel them to take that journey,” the secretary told a conference hosted by the Migration Policy Institute.

For now, though, the administration is holding firm on Title 42, defying the fervent pleas of the Democratic Party’s political base, which has labeled the policy everything from cruel to racist.

Mr. Mayorkas said 20% of migrants arriving are ill, and he said given the numbers — 7,500 people caught on a given day — keeping them in Border Patrol facilities is a recipe for the spread of COVID.

Mr. Morgan and others who studied immigration patterns in the Trump years say the border situation deteriorated this year not because of new “push” factors — COVID was prevalent last year, and crime hasn’t gotten worse in the key sending countries of Mexico and Central America.

Instead they point to “pull” factors — the changes the Biden administration made to erase the get-tough framework the Trump team put in place to derail bogus asylum claims.

Thanks to a series of court rulings, ICE had been limited in how long it could detain illegal immigrant families with children, and migrants realized if they showed up with a child and made a claim of protection, they would be caught and released.

Most asylum claims are denied, but only after lengthy court proceedings that gave the migrants a chance to live, work and embed in communities.

Appeals to Congress to fix the system were futile, so the Trump administration took steps on its own.

The Remain in Mexico policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, pushed asylum claimants back across the border to wait for their court dates.

The U.S. also struck agreements with Central American countries to take back people who crossed their territory then made asylum claims in the U.S., figuring that those migrants should have claimed asylum in one of the other countries along the way.

The numbers were never huge, but the signal was, Mr. Morgan said.

“That was the whole thing. It was supposed to have a deterrent effect on people who came here and filed a fraudulent asylum claim,” he said. “it stopped the flow. it was incredible. It worked.”

The Washington Times reached out to immigrant-rights advocates for this story but none provided a comment on the Biden-Trump comparison.

They have in the past, however, argued the network of policies the last administration put in place sent migrants back to difficult and sometimes unsafe conditions, and have called on the Biden team to unravel the Trump policies.

Except for Title 42, the Biden administration has tried to do just that, ending the asylum agreements and attempting to revoke Remain in Mexico.

A federal judge ruled Mr. Mayorkas’s attempt on MPP illegal because it broke procedural law. Last week Homeland Security announced it would try again, issuing a new memo to end MPP “in the coming weeks.”

