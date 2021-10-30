With days to go until Election Day, Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin released their final ads to Virginia voters to make their case for the governorship.

Mr. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, touted his record in office, highlighting his work with Republicans and funding made in education and infrastructure.

“When I was governor, we had a simple rule. There were no Republican ideas or Democratic ideas, only good ideas,” Mr. McAuliffe said. “And I’m proud we worked together creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, a record investment in education. We moved Virginia forward.”

Mr. McAuliffe also warned voters of his political rival trying to eliminate abortion in Virginia and cut funding from public education.

The Democrat, speaking directly to the camera and donned in a suit, did not mention Mr. Youngkin by name in his ad.

Mr. Youngkin, wearing a red vest over a white dress shirt, told voters that the election was going to indicate a new direction for the state, attacking career politicians.

The Republican also did not mention Mr. McAuliffe by name, though he alluded to fighting back against big government.

“For too long we’ve been told by the same career politicians that more government is the answer. But this election is not about them, it’s about us,” Mr. Youngkin said. “Together we can build a better future that works for us. This is our moment. On November 2nd, a new day begins in Virginia.”

Mr. Youngkin touched on creating more opportunities in education, supporting law enforcement, and lowering taxes.

Both candidates are meeting voters and stopping across Virginia this weekend.

Mr. McAuliffe is joined by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott and Barbara Lee on his tour of Portsmouth, Hampton, Fredericksburg, and Newport News.

Mr. Youngkin will continue his bus tour with stops in Fairfax County, Richmond, and Virginia Beach.

The race is neck-and-neck for both candidates, with just three days left until Election Day.

An Emerson College/Nexstar poll had Mr. McAuliffe and Mr. Youngkin both at 48%.

The poll, conducted Oct. 22-23, surveyed 875 very likely Virginia voters, and had an error margin of +/-3.2%.

Early voting is underway in Virginia.

