Vice President Kamala Harris received a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday as the booster program expands to millions more Americans.

Ms. Harris told everyone to get an extra dose of the vaccine once they are eligible as she rolled up her sleeve in the South Court Auditorium at the White House. She also said the “vast majority” of those hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated at all.

“So let’s get vaccinated and we will get through the pandemic,” Ms. Harris said.

The White House said Ms. Harris received her booster because her job requires her to travel frequently and interact with many people while performing her official duties.

Americans are eligible for boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna versions of the vaccine if they are in high-risk jobs, over 65 or an adult with an underlying health condition.

Any adult who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago is eligible for another shot.

President Biden received a booster of the Pfizer vaccine in public on Sept. 27. He is 78 and eligible by age for the third dose from Pfizer, which received approval for extra doses weeks before the other two brands.

Notably, any American eligible for a booster can choose from among all three approved vaccines.

