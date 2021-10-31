President Biden on Sunday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the G20 summit in Rome and raised concerns over Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system.

The White House said Mr. Biden reaffirmed the U.S.’ defense partnership with Turkey as a NATO ally but noted concerns over the missile system.

Mr. Biden also emphasized the “importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights and the rule of law for peace and prosperity,” according to a readout from the White House.

Turkey’s purchase of the missile system has been a thorny issue the U.S.

In July 2019, Turkey purchased the Russian defense system, saying the U.S. failed to deliver the F-35 jets it had been promised. The U.S.has long disputed claims that it didn’t deliver on its promise.

The Trump administration in 2019 canceled the delivery of the F-35 jets and sanctioned the nation.

The Pentagon in October 2020 condemned Turkey’s reported test of the S-400 system, saying it could pose a threat to the U.S. and NATO.

After Mr. Biden’s meeting with Mr. Erdogan, a senior White House official told reporters that the S-400 system “continues to be a concern for Congress and continues to be a factor in all of these broader issues as part of our defense relationship.”

When asked if Mr. Erdogan requested the U.S. return any of the money it spent on the F-35 jets, the official said that a team from the Defense Department was working with Turkey on the issue.

“So that process on the F-35 is underway,” the official said.

