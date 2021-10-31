You would think that the Virginia governor’s race is a national election.

The media is treating this political bout as such — and in some respects it is. Should Republican hopeful Glenn Youngkin vanquish former Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday, the GOP victory could signal either renewed power for the Republican Party, the return of former President Donald Trump — or both. Naturally, the press is getting nervous.

Mr. Youngkin, meanwhile, has relied on a nimble, vigorous, traditional campaign that has taken him to 50 towns and cities in the commonwealth in recent days. He is what he is, it would seem.

“For too long we’ve been told by the same career politicians that more government control is the answer, but this election isn’t about them, it’s about us. It’s about law enforcement that needs our support to keep Virginia safe, parents who want a better education for our kids and Virginians who deserve lower taxes. Together we can build a better future that works for us. This is our moment. On Nov. 2nd, a new day begins in Virginia,” Mr. Youngkin said in his final campaign ad, which was released Sunday.

Meanwhile, the press is trying its best to keep up. A few recent headlines:

“Blank slate to best hope: Can Youngkin rescue the Virginia GOP?” asked The Associated Press.

“Glenn Youngkin surge over Terry McAuliffe in Virginia governor race fuels Dem desperation,” said the New York Post.

“Glenn Youngkin was a traditional Republican. Then he became a culture warrior,” declared The New York Times.

“Sorry, Glenn Youngkin. Trump is the biggest issue in Virginia — and in every other state,” advised The Washington Post.

“Youngkin pulls ahead of McAuliffe among Virginia likely voters. The race is largely focused on education, and this has energized Republicans,” said Fox News, which offered poll revealing Mr. Youngkin had won the favor of 53% of those voters, compared to Mr. McAuliffe with 45%.

“Donald Trump says his supporters will decide if Glenn Youngkin wins in Virginia” (Newsweek).

‘85 CARS’

Someone had the wherewithal to count how many cars were in the extensive motorcade that ferried President Biden to the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Rome on Sunday.

“Want proof that President Biden is just another ‘limousine liberal’? Check out his 85-vehicle motorcade through Rome this weekend ahead of the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference,” advised Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe in a report that aired on Saturday.

Her discovery is on par with revelations in 2007.

An investigation revealed that former Vice President Al Gore — who had warned of climate dangers in his documentary film “An Inconvenient Truth” — was not exactly conserving energy himself.

“Armed with Gore’s utility bills for the last two years, the Tennessee Center for Policy Research charged Monday that the gas and electric bills for the former vice president’s 20-room home and pool house devoured nearly 221,000 kilowatt-hours in 2006, more than 20 times the national average of 10,656 kilowatt-hours,” ABC News reported on Feb. 26, 2007.

“If this were any other person with $30,000-a-year in utility bills, I wouldn’t care. But he tells other people how to live and he’s not following his own rules,” Drew Johnson, the center’s president, told the network at the time.

HERE COMES THE PILL

So have you heard of Molnupiravir? Invented by Emory University with research funding from the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the oral medication for COVID-19 is set to be jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The Food and Drug Administration will review the new medication on Nov. 30 for emergency authorization.

The treatment dosage is four pills taken twice a day over the course of five days.

“Merck entered an agreement with a United Nations-backed group to help produce the Covid antiviral pill across the world. The deal would allow Molnupiravir to be produced by qualified pharmaceutical companies globally to address health inequities highlighted by vaccine distribution. Merck will receive no royalties from sales of the pill as long at Covid remains classified as a public health emergency by the World Health Organization,” noted an analysis from CNBC released Friday.

Merck has described the new medication as “accessible and affordable globally.” Find more on these developments at Merck.com.

THE GOLDEN-TIPP POLL

Make way for a new political polling team of note: James Golden — aka “Bo Snerdley,” the longtime executive producer for the late Rush Limbaugh’s blockbuster talk radio show — now has a signature poll bearing his name. That would be the newly organized Golden-TIPP Poll — a joint project of Mr. Golden and TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP). It will focus on issue-specific public opinion and emerging political policies.

“Objectivity and accuracy are paramount,” said Mr. Golden, now an afternoon talk radio host at WABC in New York City.

The collaboration is up and running. Find a prime example in the Poll du Jour that follows.

POLL DU JOUR

• 28% of U.S. adults say COVID-19 is a “problem” and a top public concern; 19% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall say rising prices of food and gas are a top public concern; 36% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall say paying bills and making ends meet is a top concern; 22% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 24% overall say rising prices in general are a top concern; 26% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 18% overall say climate change is a top concern; 8% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall say immigration at the southern U.S. border is a top concern; 31% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Golden-TIPP poll of 1,306 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 27-29; respondents were given 24 public issues and asked to pick their top concerns. This sample reflects the top-six choices.

