Seven in 10 Americans are less likely to support President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion budget bill if they hear it increases taxes and the national debt, a conservative group said Monday after polling more than 1,000 likely general election voters.

The Convention of States Action, working with Trafalgar Group, said 71.5% take a negative view if they hear those caveats to the plan which Democrats hope to pass without Republicans using a “budget reconciliation” mechanism.

One-fifth of voters said those aspects would make them more supportive of the plan, which is stuck in Congress as progressives push for a big bill and moderates push for a quick win on a parallel infrastructure bill.

“The hard left can continue to make noise, but our elected officials know where the public stands on this monstrosity. This proposal is not happening,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action.

Mr. Biden assented to a House pause on a Senate-passed infrastructure bill over the weekend, saying he needed to hit the road to sell the parallel plan to expand health benefits, offer free education and combat climate change.

The White House says the package will be fully paid for through new taxes on the wealthy and corporations, as GOP lawmakers and conservative groups hammer Mr. Biden over the hefty price tag and debt.

The convention’s poll said 74% of independent voters would sour on Mr. Biden’s plan if it raised taxes and the national debt, while 92% of Republicans would feel that way.

The group said Democrats are split, with roughly 50% taking a more dismal view of their president’s plan if it triggers those consequences.

