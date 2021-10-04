President Biden was meeting virtually with progressive House Democrats on Monday afternoon to negotiate a lower price tag on his $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Later this week, the president will have a virtual meeting with centrist House Democrats, Ms. Psaki said.

Ms. Psaki said the discussion will focus on “the path forward, which includes recognition that the package is going to be smaller than originally proposed.”

“What he wants to hear from them is what their priorities are, what their bottom lines are so he can play a constructive role in moving things forward,” she said.

Mr. Biden is trying to bring together progressives and centrists who remain deadlocked over his economic agenda.

Centrists say the proposals are too expensive. But progressives have refused to advance a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless the Senate also advances a $3.5 trillion proposal to expand the social safety net with programs like child care and family leave.

The meetings are part of Mr. Biden’s push to get his multi-trillion economic spending bills across the finish line. Last Friday, Mr. Biden went to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers and urged them to pass the bill.

This week Mr. Biden will travel to Chicago and Michigan to make his case for the two bills to the American people.

