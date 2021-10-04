Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said his wife, Casey, has breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed first lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, told Fox News.

“Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” Mr. DeSantis said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Mrs. DeSantis is 41 and the mother of three young children. She is a former equestrian champion and producer and television show host for the PGA tour.

