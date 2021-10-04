By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Monday, October 4, 2021

For the second time this year, Monday night’s Powerball drawing will be worth one of the ten biggest jackpots in the game’s history.

The winning numbers were 12-22-54-66-69 with the Powerball being 15.

The $685 million prize, if won, would be the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history and comes after 40 drawings without a jackpot winner and eight months after a Maryland group won a $731.1 million prize — the contest’s fourth-largest ever.

Powerball recently expanded to three nights a week, adding a Monday drawing to its Wednesday and Saturday games. Powerball said in August that the extra drawing would lead to “larger, faster-growing jackpots.”

If taken in a single cash lump sum, as most recent big lottery winners have chosen to do, Monday’s $685 million prize would be worth $485 million. The larger, advertised amount is what the other option — a 29-year annuity — would be worth over its lifetime.

Federal taxes would quickly take almost 40% of that amount, with state taxes a possibility on top of that.

Monday’s drawing comes a week after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New York, worth an estimated $432 million, or $315 million if taken in a cash lump sum.

The $2 Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of a winning Powerball ticket are 1 in 292.2 million.

