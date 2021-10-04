Fifteen senators on Monday told Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to craft a national strategy to combat Alzheimer’s disease, citing projections that 14 million Americans will combat the neurological degenerative disease by 2050 at a cost of more than $1 trillion per year in federal and out-of-pocket spending.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Republican, and 14 senators from both parties said the swiftly aging U.S. population is driving their alarm.

The share of those over 55 years old is increasing at a rate 20 times larger than growth in the collective population under 55, the senators said, foretelling an increase in dementia-related disease.

“We write today to urge you to establish an ambitious national goal to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) and to develop a plan to achieve this goal,” they told Mr. Becerra. “We believe that reducing the prevalence of dementia should be a priority for the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that starts with mild memory loss and worsens over time, making it difficult for persons to respond to what’s around them.

For years, leaders of the National Institutes of Health and others have warned Congress that it will exact an increasing human and financial toll.

The Senate group said in 2021 alone, Alzheimer’s and other dementia-causing diseases will cost the nation $355 billion, including $239 billion in Medicare and Medicaid payments.

They anticipate a threefold increase in the coming decade, to $1.1 trillion in overall spending (in 2021 dollars) by 2025.

Drugmakers are working on a series of promising drugs, though one recent approval by the Food and Drug Administration was panned over a lack of evidence it is effective and alleged ties between regulators and the industry.

The senators said prevention of any kind will be key.

“A significant percentage of dementia could be delayed — and in some cases prevented — by early intervention,” they said. “In fact, studies indicate that more approximately 40% of dementia cases are potentially preventable by addressing risk factors including hypertension, diabetes, depression, physical inactivity, poor nutrition, smoking, hearing loss, traumatic brain injury, sleep, air pollution and social isolation and loneliness. Many of these factors are also demonstrated risk factors for COVID‐19.”

The senators warned that Alzheimer’s will increasingly burden women and persons of color.

Black Americans are two to three times more likely, while Latinos are 1.5 times more likely, to have Alzheimer’s disease than non-Hispanic whites, according to the senators. They said by 2030, 4 in 10 persons with the disease will be people of color.

Today, two-thirds of those with Alzheimer’s are women.

