The U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the second day of the high court’s 2021 term.

The vehicle, an SUV, was located off of First Street NE.

“Please stay away from the area,” Capitol Police tweeted Tuesday morning.

Shortly after the tweet, Capitol Police told reporters that a man was taken from the suspicious SUV.

“The man is in custody. Everyone is safe,” the spokesperson said.

They later identified him as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, from Kimball, Michigan.

The vehicle illegally parked near the Supreme Court Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., half an hour before the justices began hearing oral arguments.

Police responded to the vehicle, but the driver refused to speak and said, “Time for talking is done,” according to Capitol Police Officer Jason Bell.

Officer Bell said crisis negotiation officers tried to speak with Mr. Melvin, but he refused. They later removed him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

No weapons have been found at this time.

“It is currently under investigation, and it is an active crime scene,” Officer Bell told reporters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.