The U.S. Capitol Police investigated a suspicious vehicle near the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the second day of the high court’s 2021 term.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was located off of First Street NE and parked illegally outside the high court.

Its driver refused to move the vehicle. He had been to the Capitol Complex in August, making concerning comments at that time, according to police.

“Please stay away from the area,” Capitol Police tweeted Tuesday morning.

Shortly after the tweet, Capitol Police told reporters that a man was taken from the suspicious SUV.

“The man is in custody. Everyone is safe,” the spokesperson said.

They later identified him as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan.

Mr. Melvin was arrested for “Failure to Obey and Assault on a Police Officer,” according to a press release from the Capitol Police.

The vehicle illegally parked near the Supreme Court Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m., half an hour before the justices began hearing oral arguments.

Police responded to the vehicle, but the driver refused to speak and said, “Time for talking is done,” according to Capitol Police Deputy Chief Jason Bell.

Chief Bell said crisis negotiation officers tried to speak with Mr. Melvin, but he refused. They later removed him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

No weapons have been found in the vehicle at this time.

“I would like to express my appreciation for all of our officers as well as the Supreme Court Police officers,” said Chief Bell. “Everybody did an outstanding job to keep our Congressional Campus safe.”

