A longtime political talk show host in Fargo, North Dakota, has left his job rather than comply with his television station’s vaccine mandate for employees.

Bring Me the News recently reported that Chris Berg, who had hosted KVLY’s “Point of View” at Valley News Live since 2012, quietly departed from the station ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline from parent company Grey Television for all non-managerial employees to be vaccinated.

Mr. Berg started hosting “The Chris Berg Show” on Fargo’s AM radio station The Flag three days after the deadline.

Station managers have declined to comment on the official reason for his departure.

Mr. Berg has shared his opposition to vaccine mandates in his new show and on Twitter, where he asked Tuesday: “How do you feel about employers mandating the #COVID jab to keep your job?”

“If you are making a decision about your own DNA, I am pro-choice, NOT anti-vaxx,” Mr. Berg tweeted last week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.