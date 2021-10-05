A key Democratic senator and a former Facebook employee on Tuesday argued that the social-media company knowingly harms children similar to the tobacco industry’s alleged past exploitations.

The new line of attack comparing cigarettes to social media emerged during a Senate hearing featuring the testimony of Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee and self-described whistleblower, on how Facebook and its Instagram product operate.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said Facebook and other large technology companies are facing a “Big Tobacco moment, a moment of reckoning.” He said allegations that Facebook knows its product hurts children reminded him of his experience as Connecticut’s attorney general pursuing tobacco companies that allegedly knew their products caused cancer.

“Big Tech now faces that Big Tobacco jaw-dropping moment of truth, it is documented proof that Facebook knows its products can be addictive and toxic to children,” Mr. Blumenthal said. “And it’s not just that they made money, again, it’s that they valued their profit more than the pain that they cause to children and their families.”

Ms. Haugen likewise accused Facebook of hurting children and said the public has less insight into how Facebook operates than the public did about tobacco companies.

“Facebook will tell you privacy means they can’t give you data — this is not true,” Ms. Haugen told senators. “When tobacco companies claimed that filtered cigarettes were safer for consumers, scientists could independently invalidate these marketing messages and confirmed that, in fact, they posed a greater threat to human health. The public cannot do the same with Facebook. We are given no other option than to take their marketing messages on blind faith.”

To understand how Facebook allegedly harms children, Mr. Blumenthal said last week that his office pretended to be a 13-year-old girl on Instagram following accounts associated with dieting and eating disorders. Mr. Blumenthal said his fake account soon received recommendations to follow other accounts promoting self-harm and eating disorders.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, has cited problems involving human trafficking and young girls’ risk of suicide increasing as among the issues she is scrutinizing regarding Facebook.

Facebook has disputed criticisms that it knowingly hurts children. During testimony before the same subcommittee of the Senate Commerce Committee last week, Facebook executive Antigone Davis said people have mischaracterized the findings of her company’s internal research.

“I’ve seen firsthand the troubling intersection between the pressure to be perfect, between body image and finding your identity at that age,” Ms. Davis told Mr. Blumenthal last week. “And I think what’s been lost in this report is that in fact with this research we’ve found that more teen girls actually find Instagram helpful. Teen girls who are suffering from these issues find Instagram [more] helpful than not.”

Ms. Haugen said Congress and the administration need to take action with Facebook similar to how the government responded to the tobacco industry, with more regulation.

Ms. Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, said Tuesday that Congress would look at the ways she thought Facebook violated and evaded federal law, particularly the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. She said the subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety, and data security led by Mr. Blumenthal and her would help spur Congress to take new action on privacy and data security.

Facebook is facing adversity not limited to the criticism from its former employee and lawmakers. The company’s products, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all went offline for several hours on Monday.

