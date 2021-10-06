President Biden‘s approval has slipped to 38%, its lowest level since he‘s taken office, with Americans giving him poor marks for his handling of several important issues, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The poll found that 53% disapproved of the job Mr. Biden is doing, with the majority of those polled saying the president does not have good leadership skills.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Broken up into party affiliation, 94% of Republicans disapproved of Mr. Biden‘s performance, while 80% of Democrats approved and 60% of independents disapproved.

Among those polled, 55% disapproved of Mr. Biden‘s handling of the economy, 58% disapproved of his job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military, 50% disapproved of his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a whopping 67% disapproved of his handling of immigration.

Mr. Biden scored slightly better when asked about his personal traits, with 50% of those surveyed saying he‘s not honest. That is down from 51 percent in April.

Only 28% of those surveyed said Mr. Biden did the right thing by withdrawing all the troops from Afghanistan, while 50% said the U.S. should have withdrawn some troops, and 15% said the U.S. should not have withdrawn any troops.

A majority of those polled, 72%, said they are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the nation today.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,326 adults between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 for the poll, which has a margin of error of 2.7%.

Mr. Biden‘s low Quinnipiac approval rating comes after a Gallup poll released last week showed the president’s approval rating dipping to a record-low 43%.

A new survey from Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, also released last week, found that Mr. Biden and former President Trump were statistically tied in terms of favorability among U.S. voters.

