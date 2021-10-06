Brian Laundrie’s father was asked to join the search for his missing son and plans to do so, the family attorney said Wednesday.

Steve Bertolino told Fox News on Wednesday night that Christopher Laundrie will begin assisting authorities in their efforts to find the fugitive at Carlton Reserve in Florida.

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today,” Mr. Bertolino said, while adding that North Port police “had to postpone” the elder Mr. Laundrie’s joining.

Nevertheless, Mr. Bertolino said Christopher Laundrie is eager to join the search and believes he might know where to find his son.

“Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and [wife] Roberta believe Brian may be,” the attorney said.

They “are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist,” Mr. Bertolino said.

Brian Laundrie disappeared two days after fiancee Gabby Petito was officially reported missing. Her body was found, an apparent homicide, on Sept. 19.

The two had been on a national tour that they documented on Instagram and Ms. Petito’s going missing has gripped the nation for more than a month.

Brian Laundrie has been indicted on federal offenses related to debit-card fraud, but is officially only a “person of interest” in Petito’s death.

Mr. Bertolino also claimed in an interview with Newsday earlier Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie had searched the Carlton Reserve on his own on Sept. 13, after his son failed to come home that night.

The Laundries had previously told police that they had last seen their son on Sept. 14.

