A team of cold-case specialists said Wednesday that it has identified the notorious Zodiac Killer.

The Case Breakers say the man who killed at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s is Gary Francis Poste.

The group also says he committed another murder in Riverside on the other side of California despite the murderer never having been officially attributed to Zodiac.

Zodiac became notorious for a series of taunting notes and mystifying codes to the police and the newspapers in the late 1960s. He’s been the subject of numerous TV shows and movies and a slew of official and unofficial investigations.

The team of more than 40 former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers said it based its conclusions on forensic evidence and photos from Poste’s darkroom and on some of the killer’s anagrams and coded notes.

One of the photos shows scars on Poste’s forehead that match scars on a sketch of Zodiac, Fox News reported the team as saying.

Jen Bucholtz, a former Army counterintelligence agent who works on cold cases, told Fox News that one of the letters gives away the identity by producing an alternate message when the letters of Poste’s full name are removed.

“So you’ve got to know Gary‘s full name in order to decipher these anagrams,” Ms. Bucholtz said. “I just don’t think there’s any other way anybody would have figured it out.”

Even if the team is correct, don’t anticipate justice coming soon in the case.

Poste died in 2018.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.