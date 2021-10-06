It is a new book with an alarming title and a noteworthy author. “The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America” by Victor Davis Hanson was published Tuesday but already ranks third on the Amazon top-10 list.

It’s a scholarly, complex, 432-page book with much historical context and a warning: American citizenship as we know it could soon wither and vanish.

“Hanson outlines the historical forces that led to this crisis. The evisceration of the middle class over the last fifty years has made many Americans dependent on the federal government. Open borders have undermined the idea of allegiance to a particular place. Identity politics have eradicated our collective civic sense of self. And a top-heavy administrative state has endangered personal liberty, along with formal efforts to weaken the Constitution,” publisher Basic Books said in advance notes.

“Refusing to kneel during the national anthem or to salute the Stars and Stripes is not illegal, but it is not sustainable for the nation’s privileged to sit in disgust for a flag that their betters raised under fire on Iwo Jima for others not yet born. Sometimes citizens can do as much harm to their commonwealth by violating custom and tradition as by breaking laws,” Mr. Hanson wrote.

“Many Americans do not know or worry much about the consequences of radical demographic, cultural or political influences for the status of citizenship,” he noted.

“Contemporary events have reminded Americans that their citizenship is fragile and teetering on the abyss — and yet the calamities can also teach, indeed energize, them to rebuild and recover what they have lost,” Mr. Hanson also wrote.

The author is a senior fellow in military history at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and a professor emeritus of classics at California State University, Fresno. He is the author of over two dozen books, most recently “The Case for Trump.”

AND SPEAKING OF TRUMP

Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they would like to see former President Donald Trump continue to be a major political figure for many years to come, including 44% who say they would like him to run for president in 2024, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis.

According to the survey conducted Sept. 13-19, about 1-in-5 Republicans (22%) say that while they would like Mr. Trump to continue to be a major political figure in the United States, they would prefer he use his stature to support another presidential candidate who shares his views in the 2024 election rather than run for office himself. About a third of Republicans (32%) say they would not like Mr. Trump to remain a national political figure for many years to come.

In addition, the share of Republicans who say Mr. Trump should continue to be a major national figure has grown 10 percentage points — from 57% to 67% — since a January survey conducted in the waning days of his administration and in the immediate wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Views among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are essentially unchanged over this time period. Today, 92% of Democrats say they would not like to see Mr. Trump continue to be a major national political figure in the future, while just 7% say they would.

AND SPEAKING OF KAMALA

Much of the press has speculated about the whereabouts or public availability of Vice President Kamala Harris, who appeared to be out of the public eye for a while.

It is interesting to note that second gentleman Douglas Emhoff was easily found; he was in Detroit on Wednesday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and attend a naturalization ceremony at halftime of a Detroit Pistons pre-season NBA game.

But Ms. Harris definitely has reappeared. On Wednesday, she offered welcoming remarks at Voto Latino’s 13th annual “Power Summit” — emphasizing the importance of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The vice president also participated in a virtual finance summit organized by the Democratic National Committee.

On Friday, she’s bound for Montclair and Newark, New Jersey, to address child care and President Biden’s big spending plans.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Ms. Harris this week sold her two-bedroom, two-bath luxury condominium in the District of Columbia for $1.85 million. Lest we forget, she now lives in the vice president’s residence adjacent to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Northwest Washington.

SOME TEPID NEWS FOR BIDEN

Let’s peek at some tepid ratings for President Biden. Eli Yokley, a senior reporter for Morning Consult, has delved into some recent polling history from his news organization.

He writes that “40% of voters say Biden has accomplished less than they expected since taking office in January, up 12 percentage points since June, and matching the share who say the same of congressional Democrats. The shares of independent and Democratic voters who say Biden has underperformed expectations have doubled over the past three months.”

Mr. Yokley goes on to note that “52% of all voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance, his worst rating in a Morning Consult/Politico poll so far.”

See a gauge of current voter enthusiasm for the 2022 midterm elections in the Poll du Jour which follows.

POLL DU JOUR

• 26% of registered U.S. voters are “extremely enthusiastic” about voting in the 2022 midterm elections for U.S. Congress; 30% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall are “very enthusiastic”; 18% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 27% are “somewhat enthusiastic”; 27% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 19% are “not too enthusiastic”; 17% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 9% overall are “not at all enthusiastic”; 8% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,998 registered U.S. voters conducted Oct. 2-4.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.