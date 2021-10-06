Iran’s theocratic regime has ramped up its drone manufacturing operation in recent years and is now smuggling an increasingly sophisticated slate of the weaponized remote control aircraft to allied militant groups around the Middle East, according to intelligence gathered by a leading Iranian dissident group.

The embrace of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by the Iranian military has given Tehran an expanding edge in asymmetric warfare across the region at a time when U.S. sanctions have otherwise crippled the capabilities of Tehran’s conventional air forces, the National Council of Resistance of Iran said Wednesday.

The dissident group made the claim in a presentation for journalists at the Mayflower Hotel in downtown Washington, revealing what it characterized as “newly disclosed information” about the scope and nature of the Iranian program, including a matrix of eight separate drone development complexes located across the Islamic republic.

“The UAV program of the Iranian regime is the primary weapon used for terrorism and warmongering and destabilizing the region, and certainly this is supplying proxies in the region with those UAVs,” said Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S.-branch of NCRI, a group that that has critics and followers in a range of countries around the world, and is well known for openly supporting regime change in Tehran.

“There are two elements involved in the [drone] production, one is the Ministry of Defense and the other one is the Aerospace Force of the Revolutionary Guards,” said Mr. Jafarzadeh, who circulated data obtained and compiled by by the “Mujahedin-e Khalq” (MEK), an NCRI-affiliated group that has members operating inside Iran.

While Mr. Jafarzadeh claims were not immediately verifiable and the MEK is known for its controversial history in Washington, the group is seen to have deep sources embedded within the Iranian defense community. Its members are credited with major revelations about Iran‘s covert weapons activities in the past — most notably with regard to Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Wednesday’s presentation also came on the heels of an expose published the same day by The Wall Street Journal, which cited U.S., European and Israeli defense sources as saying Tehran’s rapidly developing ability to build and deploy drones is changing the security equation in a region already on edge.

Iran‘s drones are made with widely available components used in the ever-growing commercial drone market, although some mimic the designs of Israeli and American military drones. The paper cited a confidential assessment produced for the British government by C4ADS, a Washington-based think tank that contends Iran has armed its Houthi allies in Yemen with drones using a network of commercial companies around the world.

A matrix of done-makers

Mr. Jafarzadeh’s presentation outlined a matrix of drone and drone part-making companies that he said are active inside Iran, and are aligned with or directly controlled by the Iranian military or the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Among those named by Mr. Jafarzadeh are Ghazanfar Roknabadi Industries, Quds Air Industries, Fajr Industries, Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Company, Basir Industries, Bespar Sazeh Composite Company, the Paravar Pars Company, and an unnamed special drone production operation in the Iranian city of Semnan.

The Paravar Pars Company, according to documents circulated by the NCRI, belongs to the Aviation Research Unit of the IRGC’s Imam Hossein University and “copies … and builds UAVs, ultralight planes, and drones and also installs cameras and other equipment on drones.”

Mr. Jafarzadeh separately outlined how the crux of the Iranian drone development program is tied to the “logistics directorate” of Iran’s elite “Quds Force,” a key branch of IRGC, which he said manages the shipping of finished drones and drone components to militant groups allied with Tehran in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

“It is a very interesting and very important part of the whole operation of the Quds Force,” Mr. Jafarzadeh said. “They actually have a smuggling office, whose job is to basically smuggle, whether the finished product of UAVs or the parts, …[using] air, land and sea pathways to send these weapons to their proxies in these countries.”

Recent months have brought often vague and difficult to confirm reports of drone strikes carried out either directly by Iranian forces or by Iranian proxies, including one in July that targeted the Israeli-linked British tanker “Mercer Street” in the Arabian Sea.

A Pentagon investigative team announced in August that it believed the drone used in that attack was produced in Iran and was loaded “with a military-grade explosive.” However, details on who actually operated the drone were never clarified.

A more prominent strike occurred in late August, when at least eight people were wounded in a drone strike carried out against Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport by Yemen-based Houthi militants. The Houthi forces have received considerable backing from Tehran in Yemen’s bloody civil war.

Similar strikes have proved vexing for U.S. forces based in nearby Iraq, where the use of drones has added another layer of complexity to attacks being carried out by Shiite militia groups with deep ties to Iran.

Following an early-September drone attack that hit near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, Reuters reported that witnesses had heard at least six explosions occurring in the area — suggesting the aircraft used in the attack may have been carrying multiple miniature missiles.

The news agency noted that the airport in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, had come under attack several times over the year leading up to the incident, including by other drones carrying explosives.

While Iran denies any involvement in the attacks occurring in Iraq, U.S. officials have blamed the strikes on Iran-aligned militias that have vowed to fight until roughly 2,500 U.S. military forces — in the country to support Iraqi military operations against the Islamic State terror group — leave.

Sanctions battle

The revelations about the Iranian drone activity come amid speculation the Biden administration may be preparing to ease sanctions on Iran as part of an effort to lure the Iranian regime into diplomatic talks toward restoring aspects of the Obama-era Iranian nuclear deal.

Mr. Jafarzadeh argued the U.S. should be pushing to increase sanctions, not ease them, asserting that sanctions are “a significant tool in limiting the resources of the Iranian regime in making them pay the price.”

“If the regime is allowed to do such an extensive [drone] operation…without any consequences, they only get encouraged,” he said. “If they constantly hear that, ‘We’re open for negotiations, let’s sit down and talk,’ and repeatedly hear that instead of being penalized and feeling consequences for the terror and mayhem and destruction they have created in the region, that certainly is not helpful.”

But others have argued that sanctions may have little impact on an Iranian drone program that relies less on the procurement of sophisticated military equipment than on establishing networks for acquiring consumer-level drone equipment and then militarizing it in clandestine facilities.

“Sanctions may not be able to affect Iran’s program in a way that improves security for local populations or U.S. citizens or military personnel working and living in the Middle East,” according to Kirsten Fontenrose, a former top National Security Council official focused on the Middle East.

Ms. Fontenrose, who now heads the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative in the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs, noted in an analysis published recently by Defense One that a June attack on a U.S. State Department facility in Baghdad was carried out by a drone “built cheaply with entirely off-the-shelf components, including a motor made in Japan and an inexpensive commercial Global Navigation Satellite System antenna with a built-in compass.”

“Other parts,” she wrote, “come from black-market salvagers of drone test and attack debris, who would not be affected by sanctions.”

