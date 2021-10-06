The president of a large New York Police Department union resigned Tuesday night after the FBI raided his home and union headquarters.

The Sergeants Benevolent Associated told Ed Mullins to resign given the “severity of this matter and the uncertainty of its outcome,” according to a letter reviewed by CNN.

“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined. However it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation,” the letter said. “We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter.”

The SBA board said Mr. Mullins is entitled to a presumption of innocence, but it would be hard to carry out his day-to-day duties pending the investigation.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the raid Tuesday but said he didn’t have any details.

Federal agents also searched Mr. Mullins’ home in Port Washington, New York.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.