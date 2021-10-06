Sen. Joe Manchin III, a key swing vote for President Biden’s agenda, on Wednesday ruled out altering the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold to help Democrats raise the nation’s debt limit.

Mr. Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, argued that lawmakers had a “responsibility” to not only protect the credit of the U.S., but also its institutions. He said his position in favor of the filibuster, a 60-vote threshold needed to cut off debate on legislation, was unchanged.

“I’ve been very, very, clear where I stand on the filibuster,” Mr. Manchin said. “I don’t have to repeat that. I think I’ve been very clear — nothing changes.”

His opposition likely dooms any attempt by Democratic leaders to alter the filibuster to exempt hikes to the debt ceiling. On Tuesday night, Mr. Biden said the temporary rule change was “a real possibility.”

Democratic leaders plan to hold a vote on the debt limit later Wednesday, but Republicans are expected to object, likely dooming the effort.

Administration officials have warned that the government will be unable to pay its bills by Oct. 18 if Congress fails to act.

Any attempt to hike or suspend the debt ceiling, the cap on how much the federal government can borrow to meet expenses, is subject to normal filibuster rules in the Senate. This means that if even one lawmaker objects, 60-votes are required to cut off debate.

Earlier this week, Democratic lawmakers began exploring whether there would be sufficient support to change the threshold needed only for debt-ceiling votes from 60-votes to a simple majority of 51-votes.

“We have very few options right now, so one of the options clearly is to have a narrow change in rules,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat.

For such a carve-out to be enacted, all 50 Democrats in the evenly split Senate would need to back the change. Mr. Manchin’s opposition likely kills the idea for good.

