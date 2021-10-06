The campaign arm for Senate Republicans announced Wednesday it raised $25 million over the last three months.

The National Republican Senate Committee said it now has more than $27 million cash on hand, and its latest fundraising haul included $9.5 million in September. Republican officials say they see a good chance the party can reclaim control of both the Senate and House in the November 2022 midterm elections.

“Democrats are seeing slumping poll numbers and declining enthusiasm among voters as Joe Biden and [Senate Democratic leader] Chuck Schumer fail hard-working Americans from all walks of life,” said Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the NRSC. “Meanwhile, the NRSC is seeing strong grassroots energy to elect a Republican Senate majority to serve as a check on Joe Biden’s radical, reckless, socialist agenda.”

The NRSC said it received more than 56,000 first-time donors in the third quarter of the year, including 21,000 in September.

