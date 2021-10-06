Vice President Kamala Harris has been mostly missing in action during the spending talks on Capitol Hill — renewing questions over her role in the Biden White House and her overall effectiveness as the commander-in-chief’s sidekick.

There was just one event on Ms. Harris‘ public calendar on Tuesday — a virtual event with the Democratic National Committee in which she tried to ramp up enthusiasm for next year’s midterm elections.

“We all know what’s at stake,” Ms. Harris said, describing new election and abortion legislation in Texas as “anti-voter laws” and “anti-woman laws.”

“We’ve got to make it clear to the American people that Democrats who are fighting against the unfairness, the injustice of these approaches, that Democrats are on their side,” she said. “Democrats fight for the people. So to win this fight for our future, we must deliver for the American people.”



On Monday, Ms. Harris visited a Cuban cafe in Washington, and over the weekend she escaped to Palm Springs, California, for what the White House billed as “a private family matter.”

President Biden, meanwhile, has leaned in, mounting an aggressive public relations campaign that he hopes will help salvage his push for massive investments in transportation and a social agenda, as well as tax hikes on the rich to pay for it all.

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden parachuted into Michigan to tout his vision. Days earlier he ventured to Capitol Hill in the hopes that the 36 years he spent in the Senate equipped him with the skills needed to break the impasse between moderate and far-left Democrats.

As the Senate continues to grapple with partisan impasses on spending and the nation’s debt limit on Wednesday, Ms. Harris again has a relatively light public schedule. After having lunch with the president, she is scheduled to meet with the Council of Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the umbrella group for historically black fraternities and sororities.

Ms. Harris’ lack of public engagement in the negotiations has fed into lingering concerns about her first year in office. Many Democrats are waiting on her to play a more transformative role, and cement herself as the heir apparent to Mr. Biden when he leaves office in 2024 or 2028.

Jim Manley, a longtime aide to top Senate Democrats, said he is willing to cut Ms. Harris some slack in the ongoing negotiations, dismissing the idea that her brief stint in the Senate would make her a valuable asset in the talks.

“She came to the Senate at a time [in 2017] when it was broken,” Mr. Manley said. “As someone who spent 21 years in the Senate, I am not sure that she has any great insights from her time in the Senate.”

“That is just a fact,” Mr. Manley said. “She is no master of the Senate.”

Mr. Manley said it makes sense that Mr. Biden is more involved, because it is supposed to be his “sweet spot” as an elected leader.

“I don’t buy into the idea that she needs to be more intimately involved with negotiations on Capitol Hill,” Mr. Manley said. “Among other things, I am always concerned with having too many cooks in the kitchen with this kind of thing because that is when mistakes get made.”

With his agenda hanging in the balance, Mr. Biden decided last week it was time to take a more active role in the talks, meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrat lawmakers before insisting to reporters: “We’re going to get this done.”

Ms. Harris did not accompany him.

During his three-plus decades in the Senate, Mr. Biden was the consummate deal-maker, cultivating connections with members of both parties — including with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.

That made him a valuable asset for President Obama. Mr. Obama called on him to play a lead role in high-stakes legislative talks in Washington.

John Feehery, a GOP strategist who worked for former Speaker Dennis Hastert, said Ms. Harris simply doesn’t have those deep ties.

“The reason that Obama used Biden is because Biden had a relationship with McConnell,” Mr. Feehery said. “Who does Harris have a relationship with? She has nothing to add so her role is necessarily limited.”

He said: “Her presence would likely lead to confusion and more leaks.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against the notion that Ms. Harris has been relegated to the sidelines.

“She’s been making calls herself, just like the president,” Ms. Psaki said at a daily press briefing last week. “If it’s constructive for her to go to the Hill or for him to go to the Hill, to have members down here, they’ll do that.”

Whatever the case, eight months into their tenure, Ms. Harris’ role in the Biden administration remains a work in progress, and her image could use a boost.

The latest Real Clear Politics average of polls shows 50% of voters disapprove of her performance, and 41% approve. Mr. Biden ranks higher: 48% disapprove and 45% approve.

Her favorables started falling off after Mr. Biden tasked her with addressing the “root causes” of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border and overseeing his push to deliver aid to Central American countries.

It has been a bumpy ride.

On her first foreign trip to Mexico and Guatemala in early June, Ms. Harris faced blowback from grassroots activists and far-left lawmakers for telling immigrants “not to come.” She also left some dumbfounded after she flubbed a question from NBC’s Lestor Holt over why she had not visited the U.S.-Mexico border.

Politico reported around that same time that Ms. Harris’ office was dysfunctional. Morale reportedly had sunk to a new low among members of her staff and the vice president was being blamed for helping to create an “abusive environment.”

Ms. Harris also stayed out of the headlines during Mr. Biden’s chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which overshadowed her trip to southeast Asia.

It all has provided more fodder for her critics — both on the left and the right.

Democrats lament behind the scenes that she has been ineffective since taking the oath of office. They say it still is unclear what she is doing, and are dismayed, but not surprised, by reports of an office in disarray.

Republicans say Ms. Harris’ presidential aspirations have taken a hit.

“I consider her to be impeachment insurance for Biden,” said John McLaughlin, a GOP pollster. “As long as she is vice president, Democrats won’t get rid of him.”

Seeking to right the ship, Ms. Harris beefed up her staff in early September with the hires of Lorraine Voles, a political veteran and crisis communication expert, and Adam Frankel, a former Obama speechwriter, according to The Washington Post.

Ms. Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, made history as the first female and first female of color to become vice president.

It was, among other things, a hat tip to black voters that helped resuscitate Mr. Biden’s sputtering primary bid.

It put her a heartbeat away from the presidency and an election or two from mounting a presidential bid of her own.

Mr. Biden said he selected Ms. Harris because he wanted someone who would be as loyal to him as he was to Mr. Obama, and also because she is “ready to lead on Day One.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.