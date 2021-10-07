Former President Donald Trump made “relentless” efforts to get the Justice Department to dig into reports of election malfeasance in the wake of the 2020 vote, but the department’s leaders said he did not pressure them into crossing any lines, according to two new Senate reports Thursday.

Mr. Trump twice rejected sending a draft letter that had been prepared by an acting assistant attorney general recommending some state legislatures reject the public vote tallies and send a different slate of electors, the Republican staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee concluded.

The former president also rejected the idea of firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, according to the testimony of key witnesses, though he did push the U.S. attorney for northern Georgia to quit several days early, one of the reports said.

The more damaging views came from Sen. Richard J. Durbin, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee. The more generous take came from Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the ranking Republican on the panel.

Staffers for both men shared the same documents and sat in on the same interviews, but saw things differently.

Where Mr. Durbin saw in Mr. Trump’s behavior attempts to undermine the Justice Department, Mr. Grassley saw a president seeking input and options and making the right decisions.

“In all known instances where President Trump had the opportunity to direct DOJ to take steps to try and overturn the election – he chose not to do so,” Mr Grassley’s report concludes.

Mr. Durbin’s version describes how the department handled the “relentless” Trump requests for investigators to do more to look into what the then-president saw as fraudulent voting practices.

“Today’s report shows the American people just how close we came to a constitutional crisis,” Mr. Durbin said. “Thanks to a number of upstanding Americans in the Department of Justice, Donald Trump was unable to bend the department to his will. But it was not due to a lack of effort.”

The GOP report, though, says the key witnesses also rejected Mr. Durbin’s public claims of “pressure.”

Then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue testified that Mr. Trump had no impact on how the department pursued its 2020 election investigations, and Mr. Rosen said the president accepted his recommendations on how the department should proceed.

Mr. Trump did keep “close contact” with the department in the weeks after the election, the GOP report says, but the department leaders talked him out of some of the more strenuous steps he contemplated.

Much of the investigation focused on a Jan. 3 meeting where Mr. Trump pondered ousting department leadership and installing someone more eager to pursue his election claims.

The Democrats’ report describes a tense three-hour ordeal where Mr. Trump only relented in the end after his top White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, said it would be a “murder-suicide pact” to go through with the firings.

The Republicans’ report suggests the meeting was a robust session, but with Mr. Trump soliciting ideas and kicking them around.

“And in the end, he made the decision that we felt was appropriate,” Mr. Donoghue testified.

The Republican report also said that, given the president’s history with the Justice Department, it was understandable Mr. Trump was skeptical the department was pursuing investigations properly.

Mr. Trump was still smarting over the department’s pursuit of a secret investigation into his behavior toward Russia stemming from the 2016 campaign, culminating in use of the discredited Christopher Steele dossier to cajole a court into approving wiretaps, and eventually in the two-year special counsel’s probe that ultimately undercut the Russia collusion allegations.

The Democrats’ report doesn’t shed much new light on Mr. Trump’s actions but does reveal new details about others, including Jeffrey Clark, who was head of the department’s Civil Division and who tried to get Mr. Rosen to pursue election claims.

Mr. Durbin’s report said that Mr. Trump was pondering firing Mr. Rosen and installing Mr. Clark and that Mr. Clark said he would decline the promotion if the department would pursue the investigations.

Democrats said they have asked the D.C. bar to open an investigation into Mr. Clark, accusing him of violating rules of professional conduct.

Thursday’s reports were labeled “interim,” with investigators saying they still want to talk with Mr. Clark himself.

