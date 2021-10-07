Former President Donald Trump is headed for the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday for a jumbo, feel-good rally — accompanied by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley, Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naigwith, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker, Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann — plus a very welcoming audience.

“Trump appears to be more popular in Iowa now than he was in office,” said Eric Hanson, an analyst for CBS Des Moines affiliate KCCI, citing a new Des Moines Register/MediaCom poll which found that Mr. Trump has a 53% favorability rating among all Iowans.

“One Republican poll respondent from Cedar Rapids said he views Trump very favorably because Trump doesn’t act like a typical politician. He went on to say he thought the current situation in the country is very bad, and he thought Trump would be able to correct it quicker than anyone else,” Mr. Hanson said in his report.

Only 31% of Iowans approve of the job President Biden is doing in the aforementioned poll.

This is not the only negative survey out there, however. Polls conducted by NBC News, ABC News/Washington Post, the Associated Press, National Public Radio, PBS, Morning Consult, Ipsos, IBD/Tipp, YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, Quinnipiac University and St. Anselm College also have found Mr. Biden with more unpopular than popular reviews in recent days.

There’s always some intrigue afoot, however. Former Vice President Mike Pence is also headed to Iowa for the second time this year, to appear Nov. 1 at a Young America’s Foundation event at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City.

BIDEN’S SURRENDER

One veteran Republican observer is asking a pertinent question about President Biden.

“Why has Biden surrendered to the left?” asked Karl Rove, who was an advisor to former President George W. Bush, in a column for The Wall Street Journal.

“There are three possible explanations. The first is that the Democratic establishment is spent. After the presidencies of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and the defeat of Hillary Clinton, the traditional leadership of Democrats may have run out of ideas, energy and self-confidence,” he wrote.

“Extremists are now in charge of the Democratic Party,” Mr. Rove said, and Mr. Biden is “bowing” to them.

“A second explanation is that many traditional Democrats fear their rowdy left-wing base, which is big enough to win primaries and deep-blue congressional districts, but not purple or red territory. This may help explain the large number of Democrats in swing districts retiring from Congress,” the columnist continued.

“A third explanation is that after eight years in the Obama White House being marginalized, ignored and treated as a kindly, lovable goofus, Mr. Biden likes being cheered by Democrats and media as potentially the most transformational president since FDR,” he said.

AN EXTRA $175

Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics — billed as “President Biden’s favorite economist” by the Republican Party — has figured out that households earning the U.S. median annual income of $70,000 are paying $175 more per month due to the rising cost of food, fuel, and housing since Mr. Biden took office.

“Moral of the story,” advises Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, “if you think you aren’t paying for Biden’s reckless socialist spending sprees – you’re wrong. In fact, you already are paying for them.”

REPUBLICANS EXCEL IN SECURITY, PROSPERITY

“The GOP is now viewed as the better party for security, prosperity,” says a Gallup report published Wednesday.

“Americans by significant margins now view the Republican Party as better than the Democratic Party at protecting the nation from international threats (54% to 39%, respectively) and at ensuring the nation remains prosperous (50% to 41%),” wrote Gallup analyst Jeffrey M. Jones.

He goes on to note that “the 15-percentage-point GOP advantage on security matters is its largest since 2015, while its nine-point edge on prosperity is its largest since 2014.”

“By 41% to 38%, U.S. adults say the Republican Party rather than the Democratic Party can better handle whichever problem they name (in an open-ended question format) as the most important facing the country,” Mr. Jones wrote, also citing emerging support from independents.

“Since last year, there have been double-digit declines in the percentages of independents who say the Democratic Party is better at handling the most important problem (from 42% to 31%), at keeping the nation secure (from 43% to 31%) and at keeping the nation prosperous (from 47% to 35%),” Mr. Jones said.

The Republican Party has enjoyed an eight percentage point increase among independents in keeping the country prosperous (from 43% to 51%), and five-percentage point increase for keeping the nation secure (from 48% to 53%).

The Gallup poll of 1,005 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 1-17 and released Wednesday.

FOX NEWS TAKES ON THE WEATHER

Fox Weather will soon arrive. Yes, Fox News Media will introduce a 24/7 streaming weather service Monday, marking the network’s eighth information platform.

Fox Weather is a free service available at Foxweather.com and through the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android. Fox Weather will also be available on internet-connected TVs via Fox Now, the Fox News app, and Tubi.

POLL DU JOUR

• 33% of U.S. adults think immigration makes the U.S. “better off”; 14% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 52% of Democrats agree.

• 19% say immigration “doesn’t make much difference” either way; 17% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 32% overall think immigration makes the U.S. “worse off”; 55% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall are not sure about the issue; 14% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 22-28.

