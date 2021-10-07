Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing internal opposition from his caucus over his deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling for two months.

GOP lawmakers say the move, while helpful in preventing a default on U.S. debts, amounts to surrender. Some Republicans add that supplying votes to raise the debt limit by $430 billion only gives Democrats more time to unilaterally push their agenda.

“This is a complete capitulation,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, offered Democrats the deal shortly before GOP lawmakers were planning to block legislation to suspend the debt ceiling until December 2022.

The GOP leader pitched the proposal as a one-time-only offer and said it would be contingent upon Democrats agreeing that further debt-ceiling increases would come via budget reconciliation.

The process, which Democrats are planning to use to ram through President Biden‘s $3.5 trillion social welfare bill, allows specific spending and tax measures to avert the Senate‘s 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass with a simple majority.

“All year the Democratic government has made unprecedented and repeated use of reconciliation to pass radical policies on party-line votes,” Mr. McConnell said. “For 2 1/2 months, the Democratic leaders did nothing and then complained that they were actually short on time. The majority didn’t have a plan to prevent default, so we stepped forward.”

Democrats and even Republicans say that by extending the offer, Mr. McConnell “caved,” rather than making Democrats move on their own.

“I’m upset with us because we had a strategy to make them pay a price to raise the debt ceiling,” Mr. Graham said. “And we blinked.”

Complicating matters is that Republicans have no way tof ensure that Democrats raise the debt ceiling on their own in the future. Senior Democratic lawmakers have already ruled out using reconciliation for such a purpose.

“We’ve made it clear we’re not doing it through reconciliation. That’s a recipe for a long-term disaster,” said Sen. Christopher Murphy, Connecticut Democrat.

“Using reconciliation is a horrible precedent to set because it then will only be done in reconciliation … which will make it even harder to raise the debt ceiling,” he argued.

Democratic leaders are also wary of using the process because it would force them to specify a new amount for the nation’s borrowing limit. The number, which would be above the current limit of $28.8 trillion, opens vulnerable lawmakers to attack during next year’s midterm elections.

The motivation to avoid a potentially perilous vote was seen as one of the reasons why Senate Democrats even floated exempting action on the debt ceiling from the 60-vote filibuster hurdle.

Under the proposal, any increase or suspension of the debt ceiling would only need a simple majority of 51 votes to move forward.

For such a carve-out to be enacted, all 50 Democrats in the evenly split Senate would have needed to be on board. However, Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, signaled earlier this week he was not in favor of any changes to the filibuster.

Nevertheless, sources close to GOP leadership say that that threat was partially the reason why Mr. McConnell opted to offer Democrats a deal.

The argument appears to be backed up the fact that the Republican leader ran his offer by Mr. Manchin and other Democratic moderates before making it public.

Members of Mr. McConnell‘s caucus say the decision was wrong.

“The argument made yesterday was, ‘well, this may be more pressure than two Democratic senators can stand regarding changing the filibuster rules,’” Mr. Graham said. “That to me is not a very good reason.”

He added that if Republicans were seen caving to threats of diminishing the filibuster, it would potentially set a dangerous precedent.

“I don’t understand why here at the very end we did this … because what you’re gonna do is you’re going to embolden his folks,” Mr. Graham said. “I’m not going to live under the threat of the filibuster being changed every time we have a fight.”

Mr. McConnell‘s allies, including with the GOP leadership, say his deal with Senate Democrats does not amount to capitulation.

“Democrats had two things they wanted: One of them is they wanted unlimited borrowing capacity through the 2022 election and they didn’t want to put a number on it,” said Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. “They don’t get either right now.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Republican, said Mr. McConnell crafted an “elegant solution,” but he also believes that Democrats‘ threat to suspend the filibuster “influenced it a lot.”

“There are people around here in the Senate, and particularly, I think Mitch is one of them, for whom the filibuster is foundational to the integrity of the United States Senate,” Mr. Cramer told reporters. “I think we honor traditions a little too much around here. I think for some, that’s a big part of it.”

Others argue that a definitive resolution to the debt ceiling was never Mr. McConnell‘s end goal. Instead, they say, the Kentucky Republican wants to force Democrats into a cycle of passing mini debt-ceiling increases every few months.

Given that dispensing with the debt ceiling is a time-intensive political chore, such an outcome would delay Mr. Biden‘s agenda since lawmakers would continuously waste legislative days attempting to avert a fiscal cliff.

Mr. McConnell‘s intraparty critics say, though, such a strategy could wind up chipping away at confidence among Senate Republicans.

“If you’re retiring or in a tough contest next year, like a lot of our colleagues are, why would you take a politically risky vote when, and if, Democrats tie the debt ceiling to preventing a shutdown,” one GOP lawmaker said. “A lot of folks will say, ‘why would I vote against funding for my state’ if we’re going to just back down a few weeks later.

At the moment, divisions over Mr. McConnell‘s deal-making are raising serious whether enough Republican senators will back the two-month debt-ceiling increase. At least 10 will have to back the increase to overcome the Senate‘s 60-vote filibuster hurdle.

A significant number of GOP lawmakers already announced they will oppose the measure.

“I’m not willing to consent to anything that would lower the threshold and make it easier for [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and the Democrats to add trillions of dollars of debt,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican.

Mr. Cruz’s seatmate, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, did not mince words when discussing the topic.

“Is anybody excited about this?” asked Mr. Cornyn, a former Senate Republican whip. But “sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to prevent something even worse.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.