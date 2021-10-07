A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine struck an unidentified object in the South China Sea over the weekend, Navy officials confirmed Thursday.

The USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class fast attack submarine, had a collision Oct. 2 while operating in international waters and is returning to port in the U.S. 7th Fleet.

Almost a dozen sailors were injured but none of the injuries was considered life-threatening, according to the U.S. Naval Institute.

“The safety of the crew remains the Navy’s top priority. The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition,” Navy officials said in a statement.

While the extent of damage to the submarine is still being assessed, Navy officials said the nuclear propulsion plant that generates power to the USS Connecticut wasn’t affected by the collision and remains fully operational.

The Connecticut is now headed to Guam on the sea’s surface, according to the USNI.

The submarine set sail from his homeport at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton near Seattle on May 27.

Earlier this year, the Connecticut was hit with an infestation of bedbugs, causing some crew members to sleep in their cars before mattresses were replaced and the ship was cleaned.

